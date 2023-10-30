PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A former alderman with the City of Pearl has died after a battle with cancer.

Retired District 5 Alderman James Thompson died on October 27, 2023, at his home.

“Mr. Thompson fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a true public servant for the city of Pearl as he served a long career in the Pearl Police Department and later serving the residents of District 5 as their Alderman. Our prayers are with his entire family and his friends in this difficult time,” the city said in a statement on social media.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Baldwin Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 2, 2023, at McLaurin Heights Baptist Church in Pearl with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.