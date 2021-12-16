Former prisoners graduate from Hinds County Reentry program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first class of The Hinds County Department of Reentry graduated from the workforce training on Wednesday, December 15.

All six participants were certified in Forklift Driving, Workkeys, and OSHA and have been hired by local employers. Forklift drivers starting wages are $16 dollars or higher per hour.

Three participants have applied and interviewed with CHEP 48forty Solutions in Jackson. Two of the participants have enrolled at Hinds Community College as students.

Gregory Greenwood, who served 25 years in prison, graduated from the workforce training class and enrolled in Hinds Community College. Greenwood will begin working on his associate degree in welding in the Spring 2022.

Antonia McGrowan, who served 15 years in prison, graduated from the workforce training class and enrolled at Hinds Community College. McGrowan will begin class in the Spring 2022 at Hinds Community College in the Adult Education program along with the Welding program.