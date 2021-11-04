Former Rankin County deputy tax collector indicted for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office arrested the former deputy tax collector in Rankin County. Tiffany Loftin was indicted for embezzlement by a local grand jury.

An $11,519.73 demand letter – including interest and investigative expenses – was presented to her upon arrest.

According to White, Loftin embezzled money from Rankin County neighbors as they paid cash for county trash collection fees. He said she manipulated accounting software in an attempt to conceal her embezzlement scheme. During the investigation, White said security camera footage from the tax collector’s office captured Loftin stuffing recently-collected cash into her pants.

Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert reported Loftin to law enforcement.

“We will continue to protect your hard-earned tax dollars on all cases, big and small, around the state,” said White. “My position is that there will be zero tolerance for theft of taxpayer funds.”

Loftin turned herself in to authorities in Rankin County on Thursday. Her bond will be set by the court. If convicted, Loftin faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines.