RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Rankin County deputy tax collector pled guilty to embezzlement in Rankin County Circuit Court. State Auditor Shad White said Tiffany Loftin’s guilty plea and sentencing were recorded on March 7, 2022.

Loftin was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in November 2021. White said she embezzled nearly $6,000 from Rankin County neighbors as they paid cash for county trash collection fees. The case was turned over to the Auditor’s office by Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert.

“The theft of taxpayer’s money is unacceptable, and we want it to be known that there are serious consequences for embezzlement in Mississippi,” said White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

Loftin is now convicted of a felony offense and will not be able to handle public money again. The judge’s sentencing order has been filed with the Rankin County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.