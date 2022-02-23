JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced Tony Macon, a former employee of Scott County, was convicted of embezzlement in Scott County Circuit Court.

Macon was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s Office in December 2020. He embezzled nearly $50,000 from Scott County taxpayers by using Fuelman Cards to purchase fuel for his own use. He was also issued a demand letter upon arrest.

Macon was sentenced to spend five years in prison and five years in a post-release supervision program. He was also ordered to pay $59,916.67 in restitution and fines.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for theft in the Auditor’s Office, and people need to know there are serious consequences for embezzlement in Mississippi,” said White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”