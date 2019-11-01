Former solid waste clerk arrested for embezzlement

RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV)- A former solid waste clerk, for the Smith County Board of Supervisors, was arrested for an embezzlement charge.

Justin Middleton was presented with a demand letter worth $33,525.29 when she was arrested for fraud and embezzlement.

According to Logan Reeves with the State Auditor, Middleton allegedly embezzled over $20,000 from the Smith County Solid Waste Department by manipulating the payment software used by the office. In addition to improperly crediting her own account, she is accused of stealing cash payments meant to pay fees for solid waste collection by entering false credits or closing and recreating accounts. Her scheme was reported when accounting inconsistencies were found.

After posting a $5,000 bond, Middletown was released from custody.

She faces up to $5,000 in fines and 10 years in prison if convicted.

Two $50,000 surety bonds cover Middleton’s employment as a solid waste department clerk.

A surety bond is similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption.