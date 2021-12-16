Former UMMC police officer found guilty of sexual battery

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police officer was convicted for one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 14. Prosecutors said Justin Bradshaw was found guilty after a two-day trial in Madison County.

The victim, who was a relative of Bradshaw, said the abuse began on a family trip when she was seven or eight years old. She disclosed the abuse when she was 11.

Prosecutors said the victim’s mother told law enforcement about the abuse, and Madison County deputies began to investigate.

Bradshaw will be sentenced by Judge Steve Ratcliff on February 14, 2022. The minimum sentence for sexual battery of a child under age 14 is 20 years, with the maximum of life imprisonment. He will be required to register as a sex offender.