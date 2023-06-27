VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Vicksburg resident was sentenced in connection to the deaths of two women at a Texas A&M University dorm in 2020.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Jacques Smith pled guilty in May 2023. He was sentenced to life plus 35 years.

According to investigators, Smith killed his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, and her sister, 19-year-old Deja Matts, in 2020. Abbaney’s two-year-old son was injured in the attack, but he survived.

Prosecutors said Smith was also charged with capital murder in the death of Steven Daniels in 2019 in Texas. Three other Vicksburg natives, Earnest Rogers, Anfernee Rader, and Jaylin Hargrove, were all indicted in the case.