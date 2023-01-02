YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Yazoo City community are mourning the loss of former Yazoo City Fire Chief Charles Moore.

According to the Yazoo City Herald, Moore was also a member of the Board of Directors for Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association.

He retired as chief of the Yazoo City Fire Department in 2003 after 29 years of service. Moore served on the Yazoo Valley Board of Directors for nearly 14 years and on the Board of Cooperative Energy for many years.

Funeral services for Moore were held on Saturday, December 31 in Benton.