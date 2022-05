YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Yazoo County deputy pled guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Jonathan Purvis will be sentenced on September 1, 2022. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each charge.

Purvis was indicted in September 2021 and pled guilty in April to the two charges.

He served as a Yazoo County deputy for four years and served as a reserve deputy until his arrest.