YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators said a man, whose murder charges were dropped this month, was arrested again for aggravated assault.

According to the Yazoo Herald, Noah Combs, 27, was charged with aggravated assault after a female victim filed charges against him last Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department said Combs could face more charges as the investigation continues.

Combs was charged with murder earlier this month in connection to the shooting death of a Yazoo City man at a local car wash. Edward Rogers died from a gunshot wound at a local hospital shortly after the shooting. However, a municipal judge dismissed those charges against Combs without prejudice for lack of evidence.