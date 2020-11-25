Forrest County bars and restaurants back on curfew

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- The city of Hattiesburg is bringing back some restrictions for its bars and restaurants starting November 25th all bars, restaurants and indoor entertainment venues must end indoor service by 10 p-m.

The City is returning to the rules it had in place over the summer when Covid cases were surging – It’s an effort to prevent large gatherings. The rules will stay in place through December 12th. Businesses can still offer drive thru and take out services after 10 p-m. Some businesses say the Take out exception does little. 

“We don’t do a ton of takeout here for whatever reason so its really gonna, that don’t really help us at all. A lot of places im sure it will help them we just, this place in particular we just don’t do a ton of takeout not enough to pay for all this. Weve got a pretty large area so it will take a lot of take out to pay the light bill.” Shawn McDaniel, Manager Keg and Barrel

Forrest and Lamar Counties has seen 252 new coronavirus cases over the November 21-23rd period. Forrest County alone has had 3,681 Coronavirus cases since March. Seventy eight are currently hospitalized and sixteen are in the ICU. 

