Forrest General Hospital recognized by the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency recognized Forrest General Hospital at the 6th Annual Spero Awards on July 25 at the Hilton Jackson.

The hospital was honored as one of the hospital partners, working with MORA to save lives and promote organ, eye, and tissue donation.

Forrest General received the following 2019 Spero Awards:

· Advanced Practice Nurse or Nurse Manager of the Year

Brad Pickering, CNP, Forrest General Hospital

· Physician Champion of the Year

Dr. Edward Pellerano, Forrest General Hospital

· Hospital Leadership of the Year Award

Gladys Wolff, MBAHA, Forrest General Hospital

·Most Supportive Organ & Tissue Hospital

“Forrest General Hospital’s staff always goes above and beyond to ensure that the families they serve are given the opportunity to make a decision in regards to donation. The awards presented to Forrest General Hospital are a true reflection of the dedication, the professionalism, and the heart of caring that is Forrest General Hospital and its staff. The commitment and partnership between Forrest General Hospital and the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) continues to grow stronger due to the desire to help the citizens and communities in the Hattiesburg area,” said Joel Stevens, Hospital Development Coordinator/Board Certified Procurement Transplant Coordinator.

Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency

A new patient is added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes and an average of 22 people die each day awaiting a lifesaving transplant that never comes. Currently, there are nearly 1,500 Mississippians on the organ transplant waiting list with over 1,300 of those waiting on a kidney transplant. MORA wants everyone to know one organ donor can save eight lives and one tissue donor can save or improve the lives of 50 recipients or more.

Click here to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

For more information on the MORA, click here.