Forum for Hinds County sheriff race held in Raymond

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Hinds County sheriff’s forum took place Thursday night in Raymond where 10 out of 13 candidates running were present to answer questions.

Question number one for the panel was how do you see the relationship between JPD and the Hinds County sheriff’s office and what do you think it should be. Also, what are the responsibilities of the sheriff .

Tensions rose when asked about shake downs at the detention center days before the election which interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler has done.

“I was looking for chief Davis. Is he here I didn’t see him. Did anybody see Chief Davis. I’ll tell you who are Ducey, chief miles, chief crop and Chief Abbet. Utica Edwards and Terry,” said candidate, Richard Spooner.

“We are currently under a consent decree that is the biggest concern for the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. Any sheriff’s office is nowhere near ready to come from under that consent decree,” said candidate, Tyree Jones.

“You say shakedown, in the last 60 days, I’ve had 15 of them and taken over 100 weapons out of the system. That’s not a campaign tote I did that on day one,” said Crisler.

“As it relates to shake downs before an election, it’s free publicity. We’ve seen a lot of these free publicity stunts going on,” said candidate, Beverly Harris Williams.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 2. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.