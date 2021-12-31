Foundation pays off mortgage on Mississippi home of U.S. Marshal killed in line of duty

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced the mortgage on the home of late Deputy U.S. Marshal Josei Wells has been paid in full.

In 2015, Wells was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 27-year-old had served with the United States Marshals Service for four years and was assigned to the Southern District Office in Mississippi.

He left behind his wife Channing, who was pregnant with their son. She said the support from the Foundation was the greatest gift.

“I honestly feel so blessed, especially during this holiday season when loved ones grieve during the loss of family members. Christmas is going to feel a lot different this year knowing that my forever home has become my forever home,” said Channing Wells.