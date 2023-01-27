BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation.

Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a safe containing cash.

Through the course of their investigation, police identified five suspects. Police arrested the following suspects:

Jadorius D. Robinson, 22, of Jackson. Charged with one count of business burglary

Joshua A. McDaniels, 19, of Crystal Springs. Charged with two counts of business burglary

17-year-old from Jackson. Charged with one count of business burglary

17-year-old from Jackson. Charged with two counts of business burglary

Police said they are still searching for 23-year-old Ernest Ray Cox III in connection to the burglary.

Ernest Ray Cox III (Courtesy: Byram Police Dept.)

Jadorius D. Robinson (Courtesy: Byram Police Dept.)

Joshua A. McDaniels (Courtesy: Byram Police Dept.)

According to investigators, detectives were able to recover all but one of the stolen bikes and multiple firearms that were reported stolen during a pawn shop burglary in Jackson.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cox can contact the Byram Police Department at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).