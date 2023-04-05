LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced four people were arrested during a drug bust.

The bust happened at a home on Lambert Road at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

Courtesy: Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, officers with the sheriff’s office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) seized multiple firearms, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and a THC extraction lab during the search.

Two individuals were arrested at the scene, and two others were arrested in western Copiah County on Tuesday, April 4.

The suspects have been identified as 55-year-old Derrick Young, of Jackson, 39-year-old Mindy Nations, of Bogue Chitto, 24-year-old Asia Boone, of Brookhaven, and 39-year-old John D. Rutland, of Ruth.