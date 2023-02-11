VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested at a home in Vicksburg after a man was shot in the leg on Friday, February 10.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Enchanted Drive. Neighbors said they heard about 15 shots, 12 in rapid succession and then 3 more before the shooting stopped.

A 45-year-old man was found on the ground near the street with a gunshot wound in his leg. Medics treated him at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital. A helicopter was later called for the victim to be airlifted. His injury was reportedly not life-threatening.

According to the newspaper, police noticed a shell casing near a home on the street and officers searched the house. Two people were arrested before officers could be heard saying there were more people in the attic. Two more people were also arrested.

They were taken to the Vicksburg Police Department.