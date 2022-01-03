Four arrested after Pike County deputies find nearly 100 grams of drugs in home

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested on Thursday, December 31 after Pike County deputies said they discovered nearly 100 grams of drugs in a McComb home.

Officers conducted a search warrant on Gradyville Road that uncovered 80.2 grams of marijuana, 9.8 grams of crack cocaine, 7.5 grams of meth, MDMA pills, three firearms and cash.

The following suspects were arrested:

Michael Stewart was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth, MDMA, cocaine and marijuana)

Kelton Davis was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Kirt Dupre was charged with possession of paraphernalia

Charles Wadsworth was charged with possession of paraphernalia.