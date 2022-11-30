KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested four suspects in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, November 11.

The shooting happened around 3:31 p.m. at Westwood Apartments.

Breezy News reported 21-year-old Jamel Davis, 20-year-old Shamarion Cook, 19-year-old Jaylan Davis and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in the case.

Jamel Davis and Cook were charged with aggravated assault. Jaylan Davis was charged with two counts of shooting into a dwelling. The 15-year-old, who has not been identified, was charged as an adult with aggravated assault.

Officers said they are searching for another suspect involved in the shooting.