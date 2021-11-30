Four arrested for shoplifting at Flowood mall

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police arrested four people in connection to a shoplifting incident that happened at the Dogwood Mall.

Police said officers stopped the suspects on Sunday, November 28 on Lakeland Drive at Airport Road. They said their vehicle was identified in connection to the shoplifting incident.

According to investigators, the suspects were linked to previous shoplifting calls at the mall and other cities in the metro.

Melvin Thompson Jr., 43, has been charged with conspiracy to commit-felony. Terrell Carter, 41, has been charged with shoplifting $1,000 or more. Pierre Lewis, 20, has been charged with shoplifting $1,000 or more and possession of schedule II. Kareem Ball, 21, has been charged with possessions of paraphernalia and wanted person.

Melvin Thompson (Courtesy: Flowood Police Dept.)

Terrell Carter (Courtesy: Flowood Police Dept.)

Pierre Lewis (Courtesy: Flowood Police Dept.)

Kareem Ball (Courtesy: Flowood Police Dept.)

The suspects were taken to the Rankin County Jail.