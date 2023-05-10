MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said four Canton men and two teenagers pled guilty to various charges stemming from a gang-related shooting.

The men were identified as Joseph Warren, Jr., 27, Cortez Robinson, 17, Cordarious Johnson, 16, LeChristopher Smith, 19, Teravium Davis, 32, and Ahkeem Lewis, 18.

On February 12, 2022, Canton police responded to a shooting on North West Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and a vehicle that had been damaged during the shooting.

According to Bramlett, video from a local gas station showed four cars pulling into the gas station just before the shooting. The victim arrived shortly afterwards, and investigators said the suspects ran towards his car holding what appeared to be guns.

They said the victim drove away from the gas station, and the individuals followed him in their cars.

Bramlett said video obtained from local houses showed the same four vehicles surrounding the victim’s car and at least two shooters firing rounds.

Joseph Warren, Jr. (Courtesy: Madison Co. District Attorney’s Office)

Cortez Robinson (Courtesy: Madison Co. District Attorney’s Office)

Cordarious Johnson (Courtesy: Madison Co. District Attorney’s Office)

LeChristopher Smith (Courtesy: Madison Co. District Attorney’s Office)

Teravium Davis (Courtesy: Madison Co. District Attorney’s Office)

Ahkeem Lewis (Courtesy: Madison Co. District Attorney’s Office)

Investigators suspected this to be a gang-related, retaliatory shooting, and the suspects were eventually arrested.

Bramlett said Joseph Warren, Jr. pled guilty to aggravated assault, shooting into a vehicle, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to serve a total of 29 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). He had previously been convicted of accessory after the fact to armed robbery in Hinds County.

Cortez Robinson, Cordarious Johnson, and LeChristopher Smith each pled guilty to aggravated assault, shooting into a vehicle, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. They were each sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.

Terevium Davis pled to a single count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ahkeem Lewis was sentenced to five years for a count of conspiracy.