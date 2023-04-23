HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for four detainees who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the detainees were discovered to be missing on Sunday, April 23. They said a breach was discovered in B-Pod.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said a white Hinds County public works pickup truck has also been reported stolen.

The detainees were identified as:

Dylan Arrington – charged with auto theft and convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Casey Grayson – charged with grand larceny and sale of a controlled substance

Corey Harrison – charged with receiving stolen property

Jerry Raynes – charged with auto theft and business burglary

Dylan Arrington (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Casey Grayson (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Corey Harrison (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jerry Raynes (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office also issued a BOLO for a red 2005 Chevy Silverado with the Mississippi license plate DBQ 7558 with a silver toolbox in the bed and a silver stripe on the side.

Investigators said the vehicle was reported stolen from a nearby residence around 2:30 a.m., and it could be connected to the escapees.