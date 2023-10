COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four fires have caused traffic to stall on Interstate 55 in Copiah County.

Officials with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) responded to the scene on Friday, October 20 on I-55 between Highway 27 and Gallman Road.

Four fires have caused traffic to stall on Interstate 55 in Copiah County on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: MHP)

All lanes of the interstate are blocked while crews respond to the scene. Law enforcement is on the scene to direct traffic.