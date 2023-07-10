RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people from Texas were arrested in Ridgeland after police said burglary tools were found inside their vehicle.

Ridgeland police said they observed a white Dodge Charger around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 in the parking lot of Homewood Suites. They said they vehicle displayed a stolen Texas license plate.

According to police, the vehicle had previously been spotted canvassing the parking lots of closed businesses in the city.

Police Chief Brian Myers said officers attempted to make contact with the suspects, but the four occupants ran away from the vehicle. Ridgeland police were able to arrest all three suspects at the scene.

According to Myers, numerous burglary tools were located inside the vehicle. Officers discovered that the license plate and the Dodge Charger were each stolen from separate incidents in Harrison County, Texas.

The following four suspects were arrested:

Amaya Stanford, 21, of Houston, Texas (also wanted through Harris County, Texas for Robbery – Bodily Injury and Child Neglect)

Jolanie Mayes, 22, of Katy, Texas

Albeyro Cabezas, 20, of Katy, Texas

Joe Rangel, 20, of Houston, Texas (also wanted through Montgomery County, Texas for Drug Offenses)

(Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

(Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

(Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

(Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Myers said the four suspects were charged with numerous criminal offenses and are currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center as they await their initial appearance.