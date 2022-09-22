JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph appointed four special judges to assist the Hinds County Circuit Court in reducing the number of pending cases caused by the pandemic.

The special Judges are Andrew K. Howorth of Oxford, Betty W. Sanders of Greenwood, Stephen B. Simpson of Gulfport and Frank G. Vollor of Vicksburg.

“Chief Justice Randolph’s appointments respond to the urgent need to reduce the criminal case backlog in Hinds County,” said Greg Snowden, Director of the Administrative Office of Courts. “The Courts remained open throughout the worst of the pandemic, but crime didn’t take a holiday. Trials were postponed and dockets became congested. The Legislature has provided coronavirus relief funds to assist the Courts, the prosecutors and public defenders, Capital Police, and various other agencies in order to ameliorate the damage caused or exacerbated by COVID.”

The elected Hinds County Circuit Judges maintain active dockets, and they will continue to bring cases to trial or other final disposition. The aforementioned special judges appointed by the Chief Justice will concentrate on felony criminal cases that are part of the burgeoning regular dockets.