CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police arrested four juveniles in connection to recent car break-ins in the city.

Chief Otha Brown said one suspect was arrested on Wednesday, August 16, and three were arrested on Monday, August 14. The unidentified suspects were all charged with auto burglary.

Police said the recent break-ins happened on King Ranch Road and the Dogwood Subdivision off of Parkview Drive.

Surveillance video showed at least two suspects trying to open vehicle doors, but the doors were locked.

Brown said the break-ins happened in the King Ranch Road and Holmes Avenue area.

Neighbors are encouraged to lock their vehicles and take valuable items out of vehicles.