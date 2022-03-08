CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery that happened at Alcorn State University.

According to Claiborne County deputies, witnesses said four individuals jumped out of a white Chevrolet Tahoe and robbed them of their car keys, wallets, money and cell phones in the Medgar Evers Parking lot. The incident happened on Monday, February 28.

Alcorn campus police officers arrested Jarrell Johnson who was the driver of the white Chevy Tahoe and bought him in for questioning.

During the investigation, authorities were able to identify Jarrell Johnson, Taurus West, Ronnie Griffin Jr., and Larry Griffin, Jr. as persons of interest.

Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

All suspects appeared in court on Tuesday, March 8 and were charged with two counts of strong-arm robbery with a bond of $100,000 each.