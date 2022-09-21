CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested four men in connection to the death of a 15-year-old on Monday, September 19.

Investigators said 15-year-old Jermiah Howard was shot early Monday morning on Highway 18 during a chase. He died at the Claiborne County Hospital.

Witnesses told police they noticed a dark colored vehicle enter the highway from the Citgo store in pursuit of the vehicle Howard was in.

Deputies said four suspects were each charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Maliek Gardner, 19-year-old Justin Thomas, 18-year-old Te’Len Guinn and 21-year-old Ajavion Anderson.

Maliek Gardner (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Justin Thomas (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Te’Len Guinn (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Ajavion Anderson (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The case remains under investigation.