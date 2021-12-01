Four men wanted for robbing two Jackson businesses, assaulting customer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the four suspects who robbed a business Tuesday night.

The armed robbery happened at 208 Meadowbrook Road. According to Officer Sam Brown, the four men took $1,300 from the safe and register.

Police believe the same suspects also robbed Carnicera Valdez Groceries on Highway 80. They took $8,000 from the business and assaulted a customer. Two other customers were robbed at the location.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Brown stated the suspects were in a Dodge Dart. If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).