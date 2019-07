Four men are wanted for burglarizing a business located in the 3500 block of Terry Road.

According to JPD Twitter, large amounts of metal conduit and wiring materials were taken over several days.

The police department needs help identifying the individuals seen in pictures.

Call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 if you have any information.

Below are pictures of the four suspects.

There is a possible reward if the tip giving to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.