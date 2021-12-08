Four Mississippi airports each receive $22K grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four airports in Mississippi will each receive a $22,000 grant from the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The grant recipients are Yazoo County Airport, Carthage-Leake County Airport, Kosciusko-Attala County Airport and Ruleville-Drew Airport.

The grants are awarded to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and combatting the spread of pathogens within the airports.

The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.