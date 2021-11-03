Four Mississippi airports receive $155K in federal award grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded the Vicksburg Municipal Airport, the Indianola Municipal Airport, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority-Hawkins Field and the Copiah County Airport a total of $155,00 in federal grants.

The grants provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.