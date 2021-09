CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Clinton Public School District is reporting four positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

Two students at Northside Elementary School and two students at Eastside Elementary School make up the four cases, according to Superintendent Dr. Andy Schoggin.

School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

This brings CPSD’s total positive cases to 123 since the start of school on August 11.