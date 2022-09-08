CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced four suspects pled guilty in connection to a 2021 drive-by shooting.

Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and Alphonso Ray, 21, all pled guilty to aggravated assault and were sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

On December 18, 2021, Madison County deputies were surveilling Cypress Meadows Apartments in Canton in conjunction with the murder of Jamal Porter, which occurred hours earlier. Investigators said the murder appeared to be gang-related, and they believed the car used in the drive-by shooting was in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

While there, officers witnessed another drive-by shooting that injured two people and attempted to stop the car. After a high-speed chase through Canton, the driver of the car wrecked out in a ditch and all four occupants attempted to flee.

Authorities arrested three suspects, and Taylor turned himself in days later.

Gaddis McCullough Jr. (Courtesy: Madison & Rankin Counties District Attorney’s Office)

Jamarion Mitchell (Courtesy: Madison & Rankin Counties District Attorney’s Office)

Jurmarcus Taylor (Courtesy: Madison & Rankin Counties District Attorney’s Office)

Alphonso Ray (Courtesy: Madison & Rankin Counties District Attorney’s Office)

After an extensive investigation into the shooting, deputies determined that McCullough, Mitchell, and Ray had heard about Porter’s murder and came to retaliate against the individuals responsible. They met up with Taylor, who directed them to a possible location.

Bramlett said there is no indication that either of the two individuals hit were part of the earlier shooting.