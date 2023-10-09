VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were robbed this weekend after a crash in Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the incident happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 near Bovina.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the four victims were traveling back to Hattiesburg when the crash happened with another vehicle. He said the suspect in the second vehicle got out with a gun and robbed the victims.

Pace said the suspect also fired shots into the vehicle but did not injure anyone.

According to the sheriff, the suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan and headed east on I-20 into Hinds County.