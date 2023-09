SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in Simpson County said four bridges have been ordered to close.

This comes after federally hired bridge inspectors ordered the bridges to close. The following bridges will be closed:

Deer Camp Road

Highway 472 over Banks Creek – Replace one piling

New Hope Rd. over Uspoha Creek – Replace two pilings

David Sherman Rd. over Branch into Pearl River – Replace one piling