JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four streets in Jackson are set to be repaved with Hinds County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The Northside Sun reported the Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved $125,000 to mill and pave Lake Trace Drive, $110,306 to pave River Thames Drive, $58,225 to pave part of Lelia Drive and $67,000 to pave Briarwood Drive from Ridgewood Road to Briarfield Drive.

Work is expected to happen this spring, but the city and county must sign an interlocal agreement first. Supervisor Robert Graham said that process can take anywhere from a month to five months.