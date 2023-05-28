MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police said four teenagers were arrested for attempting to break into a business early Sunday morning.

Police said they received a call from the management at Jersey Mike’s on Highway 51 about a possible burglary attempt.

Surveillance video showed two individuals at the rear service entrance around 2:00 a.m. Police said one of the suspects was observed disabling the surveillance camera. However, the burglary attempt was unsuccessful.

During their investigation, police identified the suspects’ vehicle. Just before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, the vehicle was located and stopped by Clinton police.

Madison police said four teenagers were arrested in connection to the incident. Their identities have not been released.

Police said more arrests are possible. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Madison Police Department at (601) 856-6111.