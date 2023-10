VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured during an apparent stabbing in Vicksburg.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the victim appeared to have marks on their shoulder. The alleged stabbing happened after an argument at a home.

Police said four individuals left the scene before they arrived at the location.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Vicksburg Police Department.