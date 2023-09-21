Jackson police are working to find multiple suspects after a fatal shooting on State Street. (Courtesy: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find at least four suspects after a fatal shooting on State Street.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of State Street around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20.

According to Officer Sam Brown, a 37-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle outside of the SM Supermart and was approached by an unknown man, who was carrying a rifle.

The suspect began firing shots, and another unknown man ran from behind the store and began firing shots. Brown said there were two more unknown men who ran from behind the store firing weapons.

Jackson police are working to find multiple suspects after a fatal shooting on State Street. (Courtesy: JPD)

The unidentified victim died from his injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).