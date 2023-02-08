JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find four suspects after two carjackings happened early Wednesday morning.

Officer Sam Brown said one of the carjackings happened in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. A blue Honda Accord was stolen during the incident.

According to Brown, the other carjacking happened in the 400 block of West Hill Drive. A tan Nissan Maxima was stolen.

Investigators are searching for three Black men and a Black woman in connection to the carjackings. Brown said all of the suspects were armed.

Anyone with information about the carjackings can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).