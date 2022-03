JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road.

(Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.