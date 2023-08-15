RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Four suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland this weekend.

The shooting happened on Saturday, August 12 just after 4:00 p.m. in the food court area of the mall. Witnesses told officers that a group of six young men began fighting, and one shot was fired.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said Madison County deputies and Capitol police also responded to the scene. According to Myers, one bystander was injured with shrapnel and refused medical attention.

Myers said police were notified that a person had arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City with a gunshot wound to the hip. Investigators responded and spoke with the victim with the assistance of Yazoo City police.

At this time, Myers said warrants have been issued for the following suspects:

James Earl Cole, Jr., 20, of Benton

Kyandre Rahkeem Harris, 21, of Yazoo City

Jamari Jaquez Brown, 24, of Yazoo City

Jalen Deonte Carter, 20, of Yazoo City

James Earl Cole, Jr. (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Kyandre Rahkeem Harris (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Jamari Jaquez Brown (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Jalen Deonte Carter (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

“The City of Ridgeland is working with the management of Northpark to end this unacceptable activity. You will see an increased law enforcement presence in this area. Northpark is a major shopping destination in the State of Mississippi, and the men and women of the Ridgeland Police Department remain dedicated to the safety of shoppers at Northpark,” said Myers.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).