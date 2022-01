YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was injured after a four-wheeler accident in Yazoo County on Friday, January 21.

The Yazoo Herald reported the man was hunting near Highway 3 in the Tinsley area when his four-wheeler flipped on top of him.

Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said the man was airlifted to a hospital for serious injuries. He added that the man is currently in stable condition.