HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The fourth detainee, who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in April, has been captured.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Corey Harrison was arrested by deputies and U.S. Marshals on Thursday, May 4 at a residence in Crystal Springs.

Jones said a Jodie Marie Tebo, 38, of Crystal Springs, was arrested in connection to Harrison’s escape. She faces charges of aiding and abetting in Hinds County.

In April, four detainees escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Authorities said Dylan Arrington, 22, led authorities to a home in Leake County last week after he shot and killed a Simpson County pastor. Jones said Arrington died during a fire after barricading himself inside the home and getting into a shootout with authorities.

Corey Harrison was captured in Crystal Springs, Miss. on May 4, 2023. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jodie Marie Tebo (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Dylan Arrington (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jerry Raynes was captured in Spring Valley, Texas. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Casey Grayson (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jerry Raynes, 51, was taken into custody in Texas on Thursday, April 27. He was extradited back to Mississippi and booked into the Hinds County Detention Center.

Casey Grayson, 34, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at a truck stop on Sunday, April 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.