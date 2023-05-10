JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An attorney for the family of Rasheem Carter said a fourth set of remains have been found near the vicinity of where Carter’s remains were found.

The family is awaiting notification from Mississippi officials on whether these remains belong to Carter, 25. Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and Carter’s family will hold a news conference on Thursday, May 11 at 11:30 a.m. in Jackson to discuss the case.

In April 2023, Crump said a third set of Carter’s remains were positively identified by the Mississippi Crime Lab. The remains were found on February 23, 2023.

Carter was reported missing by his family on October 2, 2022. His skeletal remains were found on a property in Smith County on November 2, 2022, and were taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for examination.

Carter’s family believes there was foul play in the case. Crump sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking them to get involved in the investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) joined the investigation in November 2022 at the request of the Smith County Sheriff’s Department. Bailey Martin, the press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said agents have helped conduct interviews, investigated the area where the remains were found and investigated tips to help determine the last known whereabouts of Carter.

In March 2023, MBI officials announced forensic anthropology examination of Carter was completed by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office on February 2, 2023. Martin said based solely upon the condition of his remains, there was no means by which the cause of death could be reasonably determined by the medical examiner’s office.

According to Martin, MBI and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department will continue their investigation into the death of Carter.

A non-profit organization is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to a conviction in the case.