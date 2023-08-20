Emanuel Hall, also known as Emanuel Hill (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to an “ambush-style” murder in Adams County.

Emanuel Hall (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

The Natchez Democrat reported Emanuel Hall, also known as Emanuel Hill, turned himself in to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 20.

Hall has been charged with two counts of murder in connection to a double homicide that happened on Myrtle Drive on August 10.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the victims were Brandon Brooks, 26 and Taron Woods, 24.

Three other suspects are in custody in connection to the double homicide. James McKnight, 24, and Jamarion Perkins, 17, have been charged with two counts of murder. Zackeri Reason, 18, has been charged with accessory before the fact of murder.

Jadarrius McKnight (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jamarion Perkins (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Zackeri Reason (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Justice Court Judge Audrey Minor ordered Perkins and McKnight each be held on a $2 million bond. Reason was ordered to be held on a $1 million bond. They are being held in the Adams County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about the double homicide can contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.