FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Franklin County man was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his brother-in-law.

A Franklin County jury found Richard Gibson guilty of first degree murder on Tuesday, May 23.

Prosecutors said Gibson accused his brother-in-law, Billy Brown, of stealing his bullets on September 2, 2022. Gibson’s wife broke up the fight and separated the two men.

According to authorities, Gibson pulled a gun from his pocket and shot Brown after they were separated.