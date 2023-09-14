FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Franklin County teenager was seriously injured during a crash on Wednesday, September 13.

The Daily Leader reported Marlee Tindle and Kolby Cox were traveling on River Road to soccer practice when the vehicle crashed.

Officials said both teens were ejected from a vehicle.

According to authorities, Tindle suffered serious injuries and was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven. She was later airlifted to a Jackson trauma center.

Cox received minor injuries.

The newspaper reported both teens were students at Franklin County High School. Tindle is the daughter of Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindle.